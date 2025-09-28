"From the Heart Animal Sanctuary" holds annual "Happy Together" fundraiser

The nonprofit "From the Heart Animal Sanctuary" held its annual "Happy Together" fundraiser in Paso Robles on Saturday.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to animals with special needs, that are in need of a forever home.

The event ran from 12pm to 3pm and featured live music, food trucks, a bake sale, unique and interactive crafting for attendees led by local crafters, and a raffle.

“We're so grateful to all those who help us do what we do, because we can't do it without the community." said Joe Thomas, a co-owner of From the Heart Animal Sanctuary. "And so, we are so grateful for, people allowing us and enabling us to care for these very special, wonderful animals.

"From the Heart Animal Sanctuary" has a variety of animals on sight, including huskies, horses, goats, and more. For more information on the non-profit you can visit their website.