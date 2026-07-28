Gas leak prompts road closures, evacuations in Paso Robles

UPDATE (12:20 p.m.) - Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reports that the gas company has made repairs to the line, roads have reopened, and evacuations have been canceled.

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(10:34 a.m.) - A natural gas leak in Paso Robles Tuesday morning has prompted street closures and some evacuations.

It was reported just after 9:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Railroad Street, the result of a damaged gas line.

According to Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, Railroad Street and Pine Street between 12th and 13th Streets have been closed, and nearby buildings have been evacuated while crews work to secure the area. Repairs are being coordinated with the gas company.

KSBY

There is no estimated time for reopening. Emergency officials are asking the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.