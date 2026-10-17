Georgia Brown Dual Immersion School hosts ribbon cutting for new Kindergarten complex

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten complex at the Georgia Brown Dual Immersion School on October 16.

The new complex features brand-new classrooms, a playground and a musical garden.

The district says the new complex will provide students with opportunities for hands-on exploration, creative expression and play-based learning.

“It takes over a year to plan for putting buildings on campus. So that's been a discussion for a long time. And then the playground, it needed to be replaced. So we are here just to celebrate that we have more space for our kids after school, and we have a playground for students that's new and improved and updated, where they can hang out with their friends and have a great time,” said Director of Expanded Learning Programs Kim Gaspar.

The new project was funded through Measure M, the $95 million general obligation bond approved by local voters in 2016 to improve school facilities throughout the district.