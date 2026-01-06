Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Holiday lights still up in Paso Robles

People were clapping and cheering as the light display turned on at Downtown City Park in Paso Robles Friday evening.
If you still want to feel the holiday spirit you still have a few more days to check out the holiday lights in Paso Robles' Downtown City Park.

The last day to seem them will be on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Each holiday season, Paso Lights transforms the park into a festive scene with thousands of twinkling lights that illuminate the park’s trees and pathways.

The display has become a treasured seasonal tradition.

Following the conclusion of Paso Lights, the holiday decor will be taken down and replaced with the white tree lights, which will remain in place for the rest of the year.

The City encourages everyone to come out to experience the holiday lights before they are taken down.

