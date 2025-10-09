How a unique program brings seniors and toddlers together in Paso Robles

A unique form of therapy at an assisted living facility in Creston is bringing seniors and toddlers together.

Every Friday at 10 a.m., Creston Village Senior Living transforms from quiet halls to bursts of giggles, claps and tiny dancing feet. It's called Mini Melodies.

“I'll tell you what, honey," said Margaret Green, a Creston Village resident. "The therapy dogs are wonderful, but this is the best therapy they can possibly bring to grandparents."

More than a dozen toddlers swarm the space, filling it with pure joy, laughter and music.

“We sing, we dance, we play age-appropriate instruments," said Danielle McNamara, Mini Melodies director. "But the added layer is that we have our 'grandfriends' here.”

McNamara leads the program where kids share their joy with the aforementioned "grandfriends" — the term used to describe the seniors involved in the program.

Izzy Romero/KSBY News "The therapy dogs are wonderful," said Margaret Green, a Creston Village resident. "But this is the best therapy they can possibly bring to grandparents."

The inspiration comes from a dad with a big idea.

Creston Village's executive director, Adam Bramwell, enrolled his daughter in Mini Melodies years ago and saw firsthand how that same joy could light up the lives of seniors.

“For the residents who live here, it takes them to a time when their big adult kids were little kids," Bramwell said. "Now it’s our most popular activity at the whole building. It beats bingo!”

Not only is it fun, but it teaches important lessons.

“Just because somebody might be old doesn't mean that there isn't something to love there,” Bramwell said.

The classes run in 10-week phases and are available at multiple locations, including Creston, Los Osos, San Luis Obispo, Templeton and more. You can learn more about the program on the Mini Melodies website.

“[My daughter] enjoys just cruising around and checking it out," Taylor Sanford, a mom whose child is involved in the program. "It's so important to keep the older members of society in the fold and in our love.”