Hundreds of kosher sandwiches ordered at pop-up deli in Paso Robles

Hundreds of sandwiches were handed out Monday at a pop-up deli in Raso Robles.

Chabad of Paso Robles hosted the event. Rabbi Meir Gordon, who goes by Rabbi Meir, says hundreds of kosher sandwiches, from pastrami to corned beef, were ordered.

“There was a very broad spectrum of people that came - Jewish, not Jewish, but one thing they all have in common is they all like a good Jewish kosher deli,” Meir Gordon said. "It's all about increasing in acts of goodness and kindness, bringing people together instead of separating and dividing people because it's all about being a better person and making the world a better place."

Rabbi Meir says the Jewish center hopes to bring back the pop-up deli in the future.