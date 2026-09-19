Injuries reported in Paso Robles structure fire

Crews with the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department are working to contain a structure fire on Via Del Salinas in Paso Robles.
According to CAL FIRE, the fire began in the garage and spread through the rest of the home. Injuries were reported.
KSBY is monitoring this story and will update it as more information is released.
Structure Fire: Units are on scene of a residential structure fire. The fire started in the garage and has extended into the rest of the structure. There are injuries or exposures. Crews do have knock down. #SalinasFire pic.twitter.com/ZikFmxL02q— CAL FIRE/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 19, 2026