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Injuries reported in Paso Robles structure fire

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San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
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Posted

Crews with the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department are working to contain a structure fire on Via Del Salinas in Paso Robles.

According to CAL FIRE, the fire began in the garage and spread through the rest of the home. Injuries were reported.

KSBY is monitoring this story and will update it as more information is released.

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