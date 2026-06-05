Intersection of Niblick and Creston roads in Paso Robles closed due to sinkhole

Paso Robles city officials have closed the intersection of Niblick Road and Creston Road due to a sinkhole that also caused roadway flooding.

The sinkhole was discovered at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

According to the city, crews called out to assess the damage determined that it could take up to 12 hours to make repairs. Because of a damaged water line beneath the road and to ensure a safe area for workers, they decided to fully close the intersection until further notice.

The public is asked to avoid the area while repairs are underway. Nearby businesses may be impacted, but city officials say they are trying to maintain access and minimize disruptions to those that are affected.