'It was a gift': International choirs perform with local singers during Voices Unite! festival

Voices rang out in Paso Robles on Sunday as community choirs from around the world came together for the Voices Unite! California Coast International Choral Festival.

This weekend, Coro Nacional de Puerto Rico and the Trinity Chancel Choir of Denver were invited to join singers from the Cuesta Concord Chorus for a series of performances throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Organizers say it was the only festival of its kind in the United States.

Sunday afternoon marked the closing performances of the festival.

Guests enjoyed performances at Rava Winery and at Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden in Paso Robles.

Founder and director of Voices Unite! Cassandra Tarantino says she hopes the concerts would have a lasting impact on the Central Coast.

"I wanted Voices Unite! to be a gift to our community, and I really think we've achieved that. I think it was a gift. I think the people that have come to these concerts will remember- it's not a concert until it's shared," Tarantino said. "The energy of the orchestra and the choir going out and the energy of the audience coming back, it's like a conduit."

This weekend's festival honored the memory and legacy gift of Ann Coppenbarger, who was a member of the Cuesta Concord Chorus from 2006 to 2021, according to its website.