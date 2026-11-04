Jimmy Panetta leads over Peter Coe Verbica in District 19 congressional race

Incumbent representative of California’s 19th District, Jimmy Panetta, is leading the electoral race over Peter Coe Verbica as of 10 p.m. on November 3.

Panetta currently has 11,433 votes, compared with candidate Peter Coe Verbica’s 9,275.

The 19th Congressional District extends from Santa Cruz County, through Monterey, all the way down to Paso Robles.

Rep. Jimmy Panetta first took office in 2017, representing California’s 20th District. Then, in 2023, he took the District 19 seat.

Verbica taught at San Jose State University, ran for the Board of Equalization, and is a managing director at Silicon Private Wealth.