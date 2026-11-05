Jury convicts Paso Robles man on 24 sex abuse charges involving woman, children

A San Luis Obispo County jury has convicted a Paso Robles man on 24 counts involving the sexual abuse of three children and the rape of a young woman, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Jose Manuel Venturagarcia, 33, was found guilty Wednesday following a 19-day jury trial.

The District Attorney's Office says the charges included forcible rape, sexual penetration by force, lewd acts involving children, criminal threats and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Prosecutors said the crimes occurred in Paso Robles between January 2020 and July 2024 and involved people Venturagarcia knew through family and neighborhood connections.

The jury also found several special allegations and aggravating factors to be true, including that the crimes involved multiple victims and that Venturagarcia held a position of trust with the victims.

The victims included a young girl in his extended family and her mother, as well as a child who lived in his apartment complex. Investigators also found images of a young boy on his phone who was also determined to be a victim.

"These survivors found the courage to speak, our investigators and prosecutors listened, and this week a jury of twelve citizens unanimously told them: 'we believe you,'" District Attorney Dan Dow said in a statement announcing the verdict.

Venturagarcia was arrested in July 2024 and has remained in custody since then, according to the District Attorney's Office.

He faces a maximum sentence of 510 years to life, plus three years and eight months, in state prison. Prosecutors say he is not eligible for probation and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16 in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Resources

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused can contact the San Luis Obispo County 24-hour Child Abuse Hotline at 805-781-KIDS (5437) or 1-800-834-KIDS (5437).

Survivors of sexual assault can receive free and confidential support through the Lumina Alliance Crisis and Information Line at 805-545-8888 or the District Attorney's Victim Witness Assistance Center at 805-781-5821.

In an emergency, call 911.

