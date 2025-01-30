JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery opens 2025 grant applications for area non-profits

In 2024, grants from JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery helped local organizations and non-profits. Now, the fund for these grants is even bigger.

Last year, JUSTIN distributed $300,000 to 13 organizations supporting local youth projects. This year, an additional $50,000 will be thrown into the pot dedicated to local classrooms.

The manager of the Kids Art Smart Program at Studios on the Park, Michelle Rollins, was a grant recipient last year and says her program runs strictly on private donations. Thanks to the grant, she was able to dedicate her time and art courses to more underserved communities.

“It's been so great," Rollins said. "We have been able to purchase new art supplies and we've been able to pay our teachers. It's been just such a boost to our program."

Grants are open to non-profits, hospitals, local government agencies, and schools serving northern San Luis Obispo County communities.

Applications close Feb. 28, at midnight. More information and applications can be found on their website here.