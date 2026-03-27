Justin Vineyards in Paso Robles settles sexual harassment lawsuit

Justin Vineyards & Winery and The Wonderful Company will pay $1.49 million to settle a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Justin Vineyards & Winery located in Paso Robles features a Michelin-starred restaurant, tasting rooms, and accommodations. The Wonderful Company is a global food and beverage company.

The federal agency announced the settlement on Friday. According to the lawsuit that was filed in 2022, the companies allowed female employees to be subjected to sexual harassment by male supervisors, co-workers, and customers since at least August 2017.

The EEOC said the companies did not properly handle complaints, leaving employees vulnerable to ongoing harassment.

The alleged harassment included recurring, frequent, and offensive sex-based remarks, advances, and unwelcome touching. Employees who complained about the hostile work environment were allegedly subjected to retaliation or forced to quit their jobs.

Beatriz Andre, acting regional attorney for the EEOC’s Los Angeles District Office, commented on the settlement.

"We commend Justin Vineyards & Winery LLC and The Wonderful Company LLC for reaching a resolution of this matter that will benefit all employees. The policy changes and reporting to which the companies agreed are important steps in ensuring a workplace free of discrimination," Andre said.

The alleged conduct violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits a hostile workplace environment based on sex, including sexual harassment, and retaliation against people who complain about sexual harassment or engage in other protected activity.

The EEOC filed the suit in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its administrative conciliation process.

Christine Park-Gonzalez, director of the EEOC’s Los Angeles District Office, noted the broader industry issues.

"Sexual harassment in the restaurant and food service industries is a widespread problem the EEOC seeks to address," Park-Gonzalez said.

Justin Vineyards & Winery released the following statement:

"We take nothing more seriously than maintaining the most respectful and positive work culture for every one of our colleagues, and we’re proud that our policies and standards foster that. This matter dates back many years and was dealt with immediately and decisively the moment we became aware of any allegations of conduct that did not align with what is appropriate in the workplace. With this agreement reached, we look forward to putting this chapter fully behind us and continuing to focus on the incredibly talented team we have in place today."