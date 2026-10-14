Laurie Bryant granted mental health diversion for animal cruelty charges

Laurie Bryant, the Paso Robles woman who previously pleaded not guilty to seven felony counts of animal cruelty, has been granted two years of mental health diversion.

Bryant was previously charged after more than 30 cats were found dead in her Paso Robles apartment in 2024, after she moved out.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, her trial was set to move forward before a judge approved her motion for mental health diversion on October 13, 2026.

If her treatment is completed, the charges against Bryant will be dismissed.