Local radio club participates in nationwide ham radio event

When phones go down, amateur radio can keep communities connected. Local emergency volunteers and ham radio operators are part of a nationwide event that puts their skills to the test in Paso Robles.

Over 35,000 radio amateurs across the United States and Canada get on their amateur radio, also known as ham radio, every June for the American Radio Relay League Field Day.

Members from the Paso Robles Amateur Radio Club set up shop for a 24-hour marathon on the radio.

Eric Vanderlip is the publicity coordinator for the club.

“We're out here at the Estrella Warbirds Museum, setting up all of our antennas and our radio stations," Vanderlip said. "We're going to try and make as many contacts, throughout North America as we can, and South America as well."

Vanderlip said that, on top of an informal competition across the continent, the event is a practice for these clubs to hone their skills in case an emergency hits and cell service is knocked out.

“We could help out CALFIRE or other emergency services with communications, say, from shelters or being able to provide radio communications to other parts of the area for people to contact to let other people know, 'hey, I'm okay.'”

The radio club was joined by local Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, volunteers. Randy Milne is part of CERT and the Paso Robles Amateur Radio Club. He said there is an overlap in duty and members between the groups.

“We both provide a communication service," Milne said. "CERT goes into a little bit deeper than just communications, but we do provide communication services as well.”

CERT also showed attendees their updated mobile emergency communications center, which Milne built himself.

Milne said it’s crucial to build relationships between CERT, the Paso Radio club, and first responders so when a disaster hits, they’re ready.

“When we have an earthquake, and there is no cell phone service, we're prepared and ready," Vanderlip said. "[We're] On battery backup, able to do quick set-ups, able to form nets of people throughout the county who can report different areas, maybe request services from other areas.”