Longtime Paso Robles property looks toward new future

A longtime Paso Robles property is entering a new chapter, one that reflects broader changes across the Central Coast wine industry.

The site at 3090 Anderson Rd., previously home to Eagle Castle Winery and later Tooth & Nail, now operates as The Anderson Paso. It's currently owned by The Covelop Company, founded by two Cal Poly alumni. The team is reimagining the space as a collaborative hub that brings multiple local wineries together under one roof, giving visitors the chance to sample several brands in a single stop.

“So we've brought in a lot of local producers, a lot of the local wineries,” explained Heather Muran, Director of Portfolio Strategy. “And that's really in partnership with our sister company, Fortress Custom Crush."

This model also gives winemakers more direct access to customers through shared tasting experiences and on-site production partnerships.

“There's a very strong sense of community here,” said Jeremy Leffert, director of winemaking at Fortress Custom Crush. “And I think all of us banding together is, you know, ‘a rising tide raises all boats.’ I think one thing that makes us unique, which Paso has never seen before, is the ability to walk into this address and taste, you know, seven different brands.”

Beyond wine, The Anderson Paso is expanding its offerings with a full-service restaurant open for lunch and dinner, events, extended hours, and a wider drink menu that includes cocktails and mocktails.

“That’s going to bring in a whole different clientele,” Leffert said.

The shift comes as consumer preferences continue to evolve, with some visitors sticking to wine, others branching out to different spirits, and some opting for non-alcoholic options.

“I think variety is really key right now with, with the marketplace and the challenges we're seeing,” said Leffert. “You’ve got to have something for everyone.”

