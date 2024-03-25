Man arrested for elder abuse in Paso Robles after altercation with father, police say

Paso Robles police responded to a 911 call from a man who reported he was assaulted by his son inside his Paso Robles home.

Officers responded to the home at 10:15 a.m. on the 2300 block of Oak Street. When officers arrived, they found a 71-year-old man outside of the home suffering from injuries to his face and arm.

While the victim was being treated by medics, the suspect, 42-year-old Brian Andres, walked out of the home. once he realized law enforcement was there, he quickly ran back inside the home.

Police say Andres barricaded himself inside the home and after over an hour of attempted negotiations, officers forced their way into the home, and Andres was taken into custody without further incident.

Andres was arrested for felony elder abuse, with an enhancement due to the victim's age, and a probation violation. Andres was booked at the San Luis Obispo County jail.