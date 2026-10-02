Meet local first responders at two upcoming community events in Paso Robles

Community members are invited to meet local first responders, explore emergency services, and learn about community safety at two upcoming events hosted by Paso Robles Police and Fire & Emergency Services.

The two events include open houses at Paso Robles Fire Station 3 on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Paso Robles Public Safety Center on Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The open house at the fire station will include a tour of the station, fire engine and equipment displays, interactive safety activities, kids' giveaways, and a free hot dog barbecue. Additionally, as wildfires and storms make headlines, the open house will offer a chance to learn how local first responders prepare for emergencies and how families can prepare at home.

The open house at the Public Safety Center will include department tours, police vehicle and fire engine displays, drone and motorcycle demonstrations and opportunities to meet Police and Fire Department staff. The open house will also feature “9-1-1 for Kids,” a program that teaches children how, when and what to say when calling emergency services.

Both events are free and open to the public. Registration is not required.