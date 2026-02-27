Meet Paso Robles High School's new principal

Paso Robles High School has a new principal and he’s a familiar face to the students and staff.

"I have always tried to approach administrative roles as being out among the students as often as possible," said Michael Susank, Paso Robles High School Principal.

He was hired as Paso Robles High School's Athletic Director in June of 2025. Just a few months into the school year, he was asked to step into the principal position on an interim basis, after Megan Fletcher resigned following her arrest on suspicion of DUI.

"Back in November, our number one goal was just continuity. Then we started talking about, well, great, how do we become better," Susank said.

"I haven't noticed like a huge difference," said Sophia Morgan, Paso Robles High School freshman.

"I did," said freshman Andrew Perez. "He's more like out here; you know, interacting with kids and all that. It's really nice."

During his time as interim principal, Susank says he had three main goals:



"Maintaining a campus environment that is both physically and emotionally safe for all."

"Ensuring that classroom practices and policies are in place that empower all students to grow."

"Building a campus culture that optimizes the many gifts of our outstanding staff."

He says he will continue to work on those goals as he steps into the official role.

"I think the kids need to be comfortable and eager to grow and all those things don't just happen automatically. We need that. That's what really the role of the adult is: to get the environment as safe as it can be and as encouraging as we can be. That's what I hope to do," Susank said.

Students say there are a few things they'd like from the new principal.

"More support for the students," Morgan said.

"Try not to affect the social aspect of the school and try to keep everybody in the community," said Christian Mendoza, a freshman.

"Just keep doing what he's doing," Perez said.