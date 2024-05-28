Memorial Day weekend boosts business in downtown Paso Robles

Local businesses have seen heavy foot traffic thanks to Memorial Day weekend.

As the weather continues to warm, business owners are preparing for what they hope is a holiday weekend leading into a busy summer season.

Memorial Day serves as the unofficial beginning of summer and, for some, a preview of what's ahead for the busy tourist season on the Central Coast.

“Yesterday we were supposed to close at 8 p.m. but I didn't close probably until like 9:30 p.m. because it was just packed in here," Diablo Paso owner Enrique Torres said. "People, they don't want to leave. And I go, 'Guys, I got to go. I got to go eat dinner.'”

According to Torres, Memorial Day weekend kept visitors sipping out of their wine glasses.

“The patio was packed, inside was packed, so it was great," Torres added. "It was a great weekend. Lots of visitors, lots of tourists.”

Businesses downtown also saw an influx in customers thanks to the Golden Gate Classic Car Show.

“We almost set a personal record on Saturday for our sales, which were $9,000," Blast & Brew server James Mossembekker said. "So that was amazing. My boss was really happy about it.”

Data scientist Spencer Brown moved Interlock Dynamic’s headquarters to Paso Robles two years ago. He says life on the central coast is what drew him to the city and isn’t surprised it was packed for Memorial Day weekend.

“I just fell in love with Paso and I thought, what a cool, fun spot," Brown said. "[My wife and I] love the wineries, we love the wine country lifestyle, we love the people.”

Paso Robles wine industry representatives are thankful their work is noticed not only by locals but visitors from out of state and even out of the country.

“A lot of people choose to holiday here to experience our wine, to experience our lifestyle, our countryside," Brochelle Vineyards tasting room manager Kerry Hartwig said. "We welcome them. We embrace them. We know that they are a big part of our community, even though they don't live here. “