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Miss California Mid-State Fair crowns new queen at annual pageant competition

Contestants from across the county competed in interview, talent, evening gown, and final question categories for scholarships and the crown.
Miss California Mid-State Fair crowns new queen at annual pageant competition
Miss California Mid State Fair Pageant
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The California Mid-State Fair crowned its new Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen at its annual pageant on Wednesday.

Contestants from across the county competed in categories including interview, talent, evening gown, and a final question.

Gabby Bodenshot took home two honors, winning best interview and the title of Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen.

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Gabby Bodenshot is crowned the 2026 Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen

Jacqueline Woodland won best talent, and JoDee Jones earned both Miss Congeniality — voted on by the contestants themselves — and first runner-up. Iris Ratzat was named second runner-up.

Organizers say the pageant is designed to help contestants build confidence, leadership skills, and public speaking experience.

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