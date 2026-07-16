Miss California Mid-State Fair crowns new queen at annual pageant competition

The California Mid-State Fair crowned its new Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen at its annual pageant on Wednesday.

Contestants from across the county competed in categories including interview, talent, evening gown, and a final question.

Gabby Bodenshot took home two honors, winning best interview and the title of Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen.

KSBY Gabby Bodenshot is crowned the 2026 Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen

Jacqueline Woodland won best talent, and JoDee Jones earned both Miss Congeniality — voted on by the contestants themselves — and first runner-up. Iris Ratzat was named second runner-up.

Organizers say the pageant is designed to help contestants build confidence, leadership skills, and public speaking experience.

