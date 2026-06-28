Mobile recreation program returns to Paso Robles community

Paso Play on Wheels, a mobile recreation program that brings free play opportunities to neighborhoods, parks, community centers and public events throughout Paso Robles, has returned to the community after a years-long absence.

The program launched during the pandemic to keep kids active during remote learning but went away once schools were back in session. Now, by popular demand, it's back — and with a new set of wheels.

The program's dedicated van, equipped with blocks, bubbles and more, pops up at locations across Paso Robles and brings free play to residents of all ages.

The new van was donated by Art Ludwick, an 85-year-old Paso Robles native now living in Southern California. Ludwick donated his 2022 van, which he affectionately calls Bertha, to the city. For Ludwick, the community that raised him holds a very special place in his heart.

Angelica Fortin, Community Services Director for the City of Paso Robles, said Ludwick hopes his generosity will inspire others.

"It made such an impact on him that he wanted to give back. He talked a lot about the importance of giving back, and he was really hopeful that this donation would inspire other people in our community to think about the impact that they can have," Fortin said.

For details on upcoming Paso Play on Wheels events, click here.