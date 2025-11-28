More than 1,500 people gather for Thanksgiving feast in Paso Robles

More than 1,500 people gathered on Thursday for the 41st annual "Thanksgiving for Paso Robles" event, where volunteers served free, hand-cooked turkey meals to bring the community together on the holiday.

The event welcomed people from all backgrounds and was made possible through donations from volunteers, students, local organizations, churches, and businesses from across the Central Coast.

KSBY stopped by and spoke with volunteer Anthony Reed, who said he has been helping at the event for the last 20 years.

"Since I was 10," Reed said. "Now I'm 30 this year." Reed told KSBY he takes part in Thanksgiving for Paso Robles each year because he wants to serve his community.

In addition to the traditional sit-down meal, organizers also offered take-out and delivery options to ensure everyone who needed a warm Thanksgiving dinner could receive one, regardless of their circumstances.

When Central Coast resident Debbie Martinelli was asked what she thought of Thursday's event, she replied, "The food, the people, just everyone is so wonderful and so great."