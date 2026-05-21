Nederlander Concerts acquires Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles

Nederlander Concerts has officially acquired Vina Robles Amphitheatre and its adjacent properties, marking a major expansion for the live entertainment company along the Central Coast.

The 3,000-seat outdoor venue, known for its scenic wine country setting and intimate concert experience, has become one of the region’s premier destinations for music and comedy since opening in 2013.

Nederlander Concerts CEO Alex Hodges called the acquisition “an exciting new chapter” and confirmed the current venue team will remain in place to ensure continuity for artists, promoters, and fans. The company plans to build on the amphitheatre’s reputation while continuing to deliver high-quality live entertainment experiences.

The acquisition also includes the nearby Vina Robles Hospitality Center, a 14,200-square-foot mission-style property featuring event space, dining terraces, and banquet facilities.

Originally developed by late founder Hans Nef and retired managing partner Hans-R. Michel, the amphitheatre has hosted major acts including Neil Young, Bonnie Raitt, Rod Stewart, Chicago, Ringo Starr, and Slayer, along with comedians such as Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer.

Nederlander Concerts says it will continue partnering with major promoters while exploring new opportunities to grow the venue’s role within the Paso Robles community and California’s live entertainment landscape.