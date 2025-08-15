New farm-to-table restaurant opens in downtown Paso Robles farmhouse

A new restaurant has opened in an old space in downtown Paso Robles.

Grace and Rose is described as a farm-to-table restaurant offering a cozy place to enjoy a seasonal menu highlighting local farms and wineries.

The restaurant, named after the owners' daughters' middle names, is housed in a 109-year-old farmhouse with a wrap-around porch under the shade of mature trees.

The owners say guests can look forward to delicious dinners, Sunday brunch, al fresco dining, and special events.

"It's really fun. It's just fun to have this be a space for community. That's what we enjoy. We love highlighting the food and the wine that we love from our area and seeing our friends and making new friends and just having people gather and make memories together," said owner Julie Fischer.

She adds that everything on the menu is locally sourced, with a wine list that includes both local and imported options.

You can check out the menu on their website, GraceAndRosePaso.com.

