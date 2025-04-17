New Paso Robles bridge expected to help traffic

Work is expected to begin this summer on a new bridge that will connect S. Vine Street to the intersection of Theater Drive and Highway 46.

“The South Bridge project is actually phase two of a four phase project,” said Capital Projects Engineer Ditas Esperanza.

Capital Projects Engineer Ditas Esperanza says this project was a part of the city’s plan ever since 2006, when a developer decided to build the Target shopping center on Theater Drive.

The city created a four-phase plan to help help decrease traffic that the shopping center would generate. In 2008, phase one of the project rerouted Theater Drive into the three-way intersection drivers currently use.

Phase two will add a bridge, connecting South Vine Street to the intersection.

"Local traffic, if they want to go through the center and their residence, they don't need to access the freeway,” said Esperanza.

Paso Robles residents like Holly Collins are excited about the change.

“That whole intersection gets so backed up and jammed up. Especially during fair time. If there's an accident on the freeway and everyone's getting off to come around, I think it's going to make it a lot easier,” said Collins.

Phases three and four are still in the design phase, they will include the addition of a northbound and a southbound roundabout near Highway 101.

Esperanza says the bridge project will take about 200 working days and should not impact drivers since most construction is happening off the roads.

They expect to know a start date for the project and cost soon. Funds will come from the city’s general budget.