New principal appointed at Paso Robles High School

Paso Robles High School has a new principal and he’s a familiar face to the students and staff.

Athletic Director Michael Susank has been appointed to the position. He’s been serving as interim principal since November, following the former principal’s arrest and eventual resignation.

The district states Susank “has provided steady, student-centered leadership while building strong relationships with students, staff, and families,” adding, “His appointment reflects the District’s confidence in his leadership and commitment to maintaining the positive culture and academic excellence that define the Bearcat community.”

Susank will no longer serve as athletic director. The district states applications for the position will be open in the coming weeks.