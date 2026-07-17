New Trader Joe's opening in Paso Robles next week at Golden Hill Road location

A new Trader Joe's is opening in Paso Robles next week.

The 9,150 square-foot store will be located at 2457 Golden Hill Road in the Golden Hills Plaza, next to T.J. Maxx. A company representative confirmed the location with KSBY back in March.

The grand opening is set for Friday, July 24, at 8 a.m.

Trader Joe's representatives say more than 60 crew members were hired for the store, some transferring from nearby locations.

This will be the fourth Trader Joe's in San Luis Obispo County.

It will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Representatives say that through its Neighborhood Shares Program, "the new Paso Robles Trader Joe’s will donate 100% of products that go unsold but remain fit to enjoy to a range of non-profit, community-based organizations, seven days a week."