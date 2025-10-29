New traffic signal and paving work on Creston Rd. this week

People who drive Creston Road in Paso Robles will notice some changes this week.

A new traffic signal at Creston Road and Walnut Dr./Boden Dr. is being activated after a delay in the arrival of the signal control boxes.

City officials say a signal light at this intersection was one of the top improvements requested by the community during the Creston Corridor public workshops.

Crews will also be removing and replacing asphalt in the westbound lanes of Creston Road between Orchard Drive and Trigo Lane. City officials say the pavement did not meet project standards, so the contractor will be replacing it at no cost.

Repaving is scheduled to take place between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31.

