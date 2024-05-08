As of Wednesday, online applications for the 2024 California Mid-State Fair’s Mission Market Place are now available. The Mission Market Place is a designated market to premiere some of the Central Coast’s best products and locally made goods.

This is an opportunity for 20 artisans, growers, and producers to gather and showcase their items to over 330,000 fairgoers. Examples included artisan cheeses, honey, olive oil, vinegars, almonds, walnuts, teas, coffees, dried fruit, spices, jerky, preserved food, handcrafted and repurposed items.

The California Mid-State Fair will provide each of the participants with product placement in the Mission Market Place located in Estrella Hall, the Fair’s largest indoor commercial building. Vendors must provide the product and pricing and the Fair will do the rest.

The available vendor spaces cost $435 plus 20% commission on products and services sold. Vendors who participate beyond product display by offering demonstrations, sampling, and product education, would also receive a discount of up to $100 on their participation fee.

The application deadline is Friday, May 31, 2024, or you can fill out the online at www.MidStateFair.com. For more information, contact Teresa Dellaganna at teresa@midstatefair.com.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs from July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”.

