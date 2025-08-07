Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPaso Robles

Actions

Organizers report increased attendance at 2025 California Mid-State Fair

fair attendace.jpg
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
California Mid-State Fair attendees line up to enter the gates of the Paso Robles Event Center on July 17, 2025.
fair attendace.jpg
Posted

Attendance was up this year at the California Mid-State Fair, but organizers say revenue from the carnival and alcohol sales was down.

The 79th annual California Mid-State Fair wrapped up its 12-day run on July 27.

This year, the fair reported a total of 366,2016 attendees walking through the gates of the Paso Robles Event Center, a 6.5% increase over 2024's total of approximately 335,000.

Carnival revenue totaled $1,692,094, a 1% decrease from last year.

The number of tickets sold to concerts in the Chumash Grandstand Arena totaled 83,000, a slightly lower number than in 2024.

This year, more than 55 vendors reported gross revenues of just over $3.3 million in non-alcoholic food and beverage sales, similar to 2024. However, sales of alcoholic beverages decreased. Organizers say that's likely due to the cool weather.

The 2025 livestock auctions raised more than $3 million from the sale of hundreds of animals raised by 4-H and FFA youth. The Industrial Arts auction, which spotlights the craftsmanship of local students, raised $234,900.

Fair organizers add that more than 100 sponsors contributed more than $1.3 million in cash and in-kind support, and volunteers from Friends of the Fair donated over 2,715 hours of their time leading up to and during the fair.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community