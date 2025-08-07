Organizers report increased attendance at 2025 California Mid-State Fair

Attendance was up this year at the California Mid-State Fair, but organizers say revenue from the carnival and alcohol sales was down.

The 79th annual California Mid-State Fair wrapped up its 12-day run on July 27.

This year, the fair reported a total of 366,2016 attendees walking through the gates of the Paso Robles Event Center, a 6.5% increase over 2024's total of approximately 335,000.

Carnival revenue totaled $1,692,094, a 1% decrease from last year.

The number of tickets sold to concerts in the Chumash Grandstand Arena totaled 83,000, a slightly lower number than in 2024.

This year, more than 55 vendors reported gross revenues of just over $3.3 million in non-alcoholic food and beverage sales, similar to 2024. However, sales of alcoholic beverages decreased. Organizers say that's likely due to the cool weather.

The 2025 livestock auctions raised more than $3 million from the sale of hundreds of animals raised by 4-H and FFA youth. The Industrial Arts auction, which spotlights the craftsmanship of local students, raised $234,900.

Fair organizers add that more than 100 sponsors contributed more than $1.3 million in cash and in-kind support, and volunteers from Friends of the Fair donated over 2,715 hours of their time leading up to and during the fair.

