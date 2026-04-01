Paso Robles 2026 Concerts in the Park lineup announced

The Paso Robles REC Foundation announced the 2026 summer Concerts in the Park lineup.

The concert season kicks off at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, at City Park in Paso Robles and continues through Thursday, August 20.

"We’re so happy to bring back Concerts in the Park this year. These family-friendly all ages weekly events offer something for everyone, and if you’ve attended in the past, you know how fun they are. We’ll see you there!" said Recreation Services Manager Lynda Plescia

The 2026 summer Concerts in the Park lineup features:

Thursday, June 11: Mini Nova (Latin rock, soul, jazz)

Thursday, June 18: Molly Ringwald Project (80s rock and pop)

Thursday, June 25: Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band (country, rock n' roll)

Thursday, July 9: Michelle Lambert (pop)

Thursday, July 16: ACME Time Machine (50s and 60s rock/pop classics)

Thursday, July 30: ULTRA (classic rock)

Thursday, August 6: One Love Bomb (reggae)

Thursday, August 13: Grupo Eco (Spanish, Latin)

Thursday, August 20: IMVA (R&B, soul)

J. Lohr wine, Firestone beer, water, and soda will be available for purchase during the concerts.

All net proceeds from drink sales support the Paso Robles REC Foundation to enhance parks and recreation opportunities in the city.

Paso Robles Recreation Services is offering multiple sponsorship tiers for the series this year. Sponsorships are available on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out. Local businesses interested in sponsoring a summer concert can contact Wyatt Lund at 805-237-3990 or via email at wlund@prcity.com.