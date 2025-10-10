Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Paso Robles’ 95th annual Pioneer Day Parade takes place this weekend

Expect road closures from 10th Street to 21st Street between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.
2021 Pioneer Day Parade, Paso Robles
2021 Pioneer Day Parade, Paso Robles
The City of Paso Robles is set to host the 95th annual Pioneer Day Parade on Oct. 11, with street closures in effect throughout the day.

The community event celebrates Paso Robles’ heritage through festive activities, such as traditional bean cooking, horseshoe pitching contests and museum walkthroughs. Spring Street will be shut down from 10th Street to 21st Street, and residents traveling downtown can expect detours and increased traffic.

Road closures will take place between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. The parade is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Attendance for this event is free.

Paso Robles’ first Pioneer Day was organized on October 12, 1931.

