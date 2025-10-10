Paso Robles’ 95th annual Pioneer Day Parade takes place this weekend

The City of Paso Robles is set to host the 95th annual Pioneer Day Parade on Oct. 11, with street closures in effect throughout the day.

The community event celebrates Paso Robles’ heritage through festive activities, such as traditional bean cooking, horseshoe pitching contests and museum walkthroughs. Spring Street will be shut down from 10th Street to 21st Street, and residents traveling downtown can expect detours and increased traffic.

Road closures will take place between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. The parade is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Attendance for this event is free.

Paso Robles’ first Pioneer Day was organized on October 12, 1931.