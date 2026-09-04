Paso Robles begins intersection upgrades on Creston Road

Drivers in Paso Robles should expect traffic changes this month as the city begins improvement projects at two Creston Road intersections.

Work at Creston Road and Golden Hill Road is scheduled to begin Sept. 8 as crews rebuild the existing left-turn lane. The intersection will operate as a four-way stop with flashing red signals in all directions through Sept. 11, and motorists may encounter temporary lane reductions and shifts.

The work is part of the $17.8 million Creston Road Corridor Improvements Phase 2 project, which includes road rehabilitation, utility upgrades, sidewalks, bicycle facilities and a new roundabout at Rolling Hills Road.

A second project is expected to begin Sept. 23 at Creston Road and Scott Street. Crews will modify the existing left-turn signal to operate as a flashing yellow arrow, allowing drivers to turn left after yielding to oncoming traffic when safe.

According to the city, the signal would be the first flashing yellow arrow installed in Paso Robles. The Federal Highway Administration authorized the signal type in 2009, and research has found it results in fewer crashes than traditional yield-on-green left-turn signals.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution, follow posted traffic controls and allow extra travel time during construction.

More information is available from the City of Paso Robles at its Creston Road Corridor Improvements project webpage.