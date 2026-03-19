Paso Robles boutique closing after 20 years

A longtime Paso Robles boutique is closing its doors.

The owners of Firefly Boutique at 839 12th Street announced earlier this month that after 20 years, they’ve decided “It’s time for a change.”

“After 20 wonderful years, we've decided to retire Firefly and move on to new adventures. We have loved being part of the community in Paso Robles and will miss you all so much. We've met so many wonderful people over the years and have nothing but good memories. Sharing our creativity and vision with you has been a dream come true!,” the March 4 Instagram post stated.

Store closing sales are currently underway.