Paso Robles celebrates heritage with annual Pioneer Day parade

In Paso Robles, people in the community gathered for the city's annual Pioneer Day parade and festivities.

Organizers say the event is a celebration of Paso Robles' heritage and includes a series of vibrant and festive activities. Those included a pet show, tractor demonstrations, a horseshoe pitching contest and more.

Attendees say the event is quintessential Paso Robles.

"Well, it's pretty much a tradition of Paso Robles, and we've been here a long time, so every year, here we are," said Linda Gonzalez, a Paso Robles resident. "There has been cars and old machinery going by. Marching bands were big for us when our kids were in high school."

The parade ran from about 10 a.m. through noon and had over 100 entries from Cal Fire to local family farms and veterans groups.