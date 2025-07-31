Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPaso Robles

Actions

Paso Robles celebrates improvements at Royal Oak Meadows Park

rOYAL OAK MEADOWS PARK.jpg
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Royal Oak Meadows Park is located at 1750 Airport Road in Paso Robles.
rOYAL OAK MEADOWS PARK.jpg
Posted

The City of Paso Robles held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate new and major improvements at Royal Oaks Meadows Park.

Those improvements include a full basketball court, parking lot, new playground, shaded picnic area, and enhancements to the park's walking path and turf areas.

Also called Royal Oak Park, the 2.4-acre park is located at 1750 Airport Road.

The improvements were made as part of the Olsen-South Chandler Ranch Specific Plan Development, which the city says will ultimately connect Royal Oak Meadows Park to another park off Parkview Lane via eight miles of biking and walking paths.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community