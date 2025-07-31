Paso Robles celebrates improvements at Royal Oak Meadows Park

The City of Paso Robles held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate new and major improvements at Royal Oaks Meadows Park.

Those improvements include a full basketball court, parking lot, new playground, shaded picnic area, and enhancements to the park's walking path and turf areas.

Also called Royal Oak Park, the 2.4-acre park is located at 1750 Airport Road.

The improvements were made as part of the Olsen-South Chandler Ranch Specific Plan Development, which the city says will ultimately connect Royal Oak Meadows Park to another park off Parkview Lane via eight miles of biking and walking paths.