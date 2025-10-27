Paso Robles City Hall to undergo major remodel

Starting November 3, the second floor of Paso Robles City Hall will close temporarily for a planned remodel.

"It was opened in 1995. It has all original furnishings, carpet, wall coverings. [It] needs some security upgrades," says Paso Robles Public Works Director Freda Berman.

She says the upgrades will be better for not only the staff but the entire Paso Robles community.

“There'll be a new front counter, all new flooring, wall coverings and paint,” she says.

The remodel also includes a new public conference room, says Berman, “so there's more opportunities for people to come and meet with city staff.”

Public-facing services that can normally be found on the second floor, like paying your water bill or meeting with building and planning staff, will be transferred during construction to the city hall council chamber on the first floor. City council meetings will be at Centennial Park in the Nickerson Room.

Once the upstairs construction is complete by the second week of January, then construction will start on the City Council Chamber in February.

Some Paso Robles locals say the improvements sound like a good idea.

"It’s probably overdue for a remodel, and it’s interesting to me that security is an issue," says Charles Dunham.

Berman urges people to check the city website for full details on the construction and where services will be during this time.

All construction is expected to be completed by late April of next year.