Paso Robles City Hall to undergo updates to meet growing community needs

The City of Paso Robles is preparing to launch a significant renovation of its City Hall this fall, marking the first major update to the building since it opened in 1995.

The project, part of the city’s 2024–26 strategic goals, aims to modernize the second floor of the facility at 1000 Spring St., improving security, accessibility and workspace efficiency for both staff and residents. While the upper level undergoes construction, the library on the first floor will remain open.

City staff will begin moving to temporary workspaces in early October, with most relocations completed by the week of Oct. 27. Construction is scheduled to begin the week of Nov. 17.

Starting Nov. 3, public-facing services will shift to the Council Chamber/Library Conference Room. Additional personnel from the Community Development and Utilities departments, along with the City Manager’s Office, will work from other municipal locations. All staff will remain reachable by phone, email or appointment.

According to city officials, all city services will continue uninterrupted throughout the renovation period.

To accommodate construction, several public meetings will be held at alternate venues:



City Council, Planning Commission and Development Review Committee meetings will move to the Norris Room at Centennial Park, located at 600 Nickerson Drive.

The Library Board of Trustees will meet at a temporary location to be announced.

City Hall staff are expected to return to the upgraded facility in January 2026. Once they’ve moved back in, work will begin on the Council Chamber/Library Conference Room, with completion anticipated by late April.

For updates on the renovation, visit prcity.com.

