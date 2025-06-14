Watch Now
Paso Robles City Library unveils new bookmobile

Officials say the mobile is the city's first-ever library-on-wheels
The Paso Robles City Library unveiled its brand new bookmobile on Friday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Centennial Park.

City Manager Chris Huot told KSBY this is Paso Robles' first-ever mobile library.

The bookmobile is reportedly stocked with more than 2,000 books available for lending.

Library officials say the mobile will make regular stops at 2025 Summer Reading events in Paso Robles through August 10.

Following the end of the summer program, the library-on-wheels will reportedly visit schools, retirement homes, local events, and more.

"It's going to be everywhere!" said Huot.

Huot called the project a grassroots, community effort that was made possible through generous gifts from the Paso Robles Library Foundation, the Friends of the Library Foundation, and the City.

