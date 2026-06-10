Paso Robles Concerts in the Park kicks off 2026 season Thursday

The 2026 Paso Robles Concerts in the Park series kicks off this Thursday, June 11, with the band Mini Nova.

Mini Nova performs Latin rock, soul, and jazz, and includes members of the Steve Miller Band and WAR.

The free concert begins at 6 p.m. at City Park, located at Spring and 12th streets.

Wine, beer, soda, and water will be available for purchase. Proceeds from beverage sales support the Paso Robles REC Foundation, which works to enhance parks and recreation across the city.

Paso Robles Concerts in the Park takes place on Thursdays through August 20, except for two nights – July 2 and July 23.

Concert lineup:

