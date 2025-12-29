Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Paso Robles couple celebrates 76 years of marriage

KSBY
A Paso Robles couple is celebrating an incredible milestone: 76 years of marriage.

Don and Helen Guegler marked their anniversary on Sunday, Dec. 28, at Creston Village Assisted Living and Memory Care. The couple first met in 1946 at the Iowa State University Methodist church choir, and have been inseparable ever since.

Music is at the heart of their relationship: Don played saxophone and clarinet in a pep band, while Helen was a choir singer.

When asked about the secret to a long-lasting marriage, Don says it’s important to date and make sure your philosophies align. Helen shares that respect is key to a successful partnership.

