Paso Robles debuts first pump track in the county at Barney Schwartz Park

Local cyclists and skaters can now enjoy San Luis Obispo County's first-ever bicycle pump track at Barney Schwartz Park in Paso Robles.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, attendees had the opportunity to test out both the beginner and intermediate tracks exclusively with non-motorized wheeled equipment.

Chris Taranto, the Chairman of REC Foundation, which funded the pump track, said their goal was to encourage people of all ages to spend time outside.

"We're seeing little kids and big kids getting out there. They are pushing themselves, they are learning, and they are coming up with maybe even new lines and new ways to flow. And that's the big thing is having and finding a cool flow out there," Taranto said.

According to the city's press release, the tracks are made up of small looping asphalt trail systems with banked turns and rhythmically connected rollers that allow riders to gain momentum and speed not through pedaling.

The pump track was designed by California Skateparks who are best known for designing the Tokyo Olympic Skatepark and the Vans Off the Wall Skatepark in Huntington Beach.

City officials said the Barney Schwartz Park Pump Track is the only bicycle pump track of its kind within 150 miles. The only other track in the county is a BMX-style dirt track in Morro Bay.

