Paso Robles event honors veterans and first responders

The Paso Robles Estrella Warbirds Museum hosted an event on Saturday, November 8, dedicated to honoring veterans and first responders. Attendees enjoyed a variety of activities, including interactive displays of first responder and military vehicles, paratrooper demonstrations, food and beverages, and a Kid Zone for families.

Nathan Griffin, an Atascadero resident, shared his appreciation for the event, saying, "I just like looking at all the different cars. I mean, there's just so many, variations on even the same models. Somebody has done a restoration that's completely different. So it's just really cool to see what people have done and, you know, put their own personal influence."

Veterans Day is observed this Tuesday, November 11, honoring all Americans who have served in the U.S. military.