Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services to Host 4th Annual Open House

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will be hosting its 4th Annual Open House on Saturday, October 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Fire Station 3.

The free event will include: meeting the Paso Robles firefighters, touring Fire Station 3 watching live firefighting demonstrations, and exploring fire engines and specialized emergency equipment

The event will also feature a free hot dog BBQ, interactive safety activities, and giveaways for kids to promote fire prevention awareness and community safety.

“We look forward to welcoming residents of all ages to learn more about what we do and how we serve the Paso Robles community,” said Ross Porter, Fire Captain of Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services. “The open house is a great opportunity to build relationships, answer questions, and share vital fire safety information.”