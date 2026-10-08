Paso Robles Fire and Police departments host open house for community

The free event was hosted at the Public Safety Center at 900 Park Street and included drone and motor demonstrations, as well as interactive activities for kids.

“We want the community to be able to see who we are and be able to know exactly what we do…so that whenever they call on their worst day, they’re going to have some sort of idea or maybe be a little bit more comfortable when we’re coming around,” said Corporal Joseph Feaster.

Paso Robles Fire also held department tours and had a training simulator for attendees.