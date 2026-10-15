Paso Robles fire chief announces retirement

Paso Robles is searching for a new fire chief.

After serving the Paso Robles community for more than 25 years, Chief Jonathan Stornetta has announced he will retire on Dec. 18.

His career in the fire and emergency services industry spans 35 years, many of those in Paso Robles. He was appointed interim fire chief for Paso Robles in 2017 and appointed as fire chief the following year.

“Serving as Fire Chief has been the greatest privilege of my career,” Chief Stornetta said in a press release. “I am incredibly proud of our staff. Their professionalism, compassion, and commitment to helping others make this department exceptional. Whatever we have accomplished, we have accomplished together.”

According to a City press release, the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department has almost doubled in size since Stornetta took over as chief.

“Chief Stornetta has served our community with expertise and commitment. His vision for the future of emergency services led to thoughtful investments of Measure J-20 funding in staffing, facilities, training and equipment,” said City Manager Chris Huot in the press release. “Our Fire & Emergency Services Department is stronger and more responsive thanks to his leadership, and the community will benefit for years to come."

Deputy Fire Chief Jay Enns will serve as interim fire chief until a new chief is selected.

“I leave with deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve, pride in this department, and confidence in its future,” Stornetta said.