Paso Robles gearing up for 2026 Fourth of July celebration

Planning is already underway for Paso Robles' 2026 Independence Day celebration, which will coincide with the nation's 250th anniversary.

The City of Paso Robles and Travel Paso recently kicked off preparations for the annual event at Barney Schwartz Park, where organizers expect larger-than-usual crowds.

"What's unique this year is celebrating the 250th anniversary of our country," said Recreation Services Manager Lynda Plescia. "We've got some special surprises planned throughout the day, special glasses to make everything sparkle during the fireworks, and cupcakes. What’s a birthday party without cupcakes?”

The celebration will feature food trucks, a Fun Zone, live music, and a fireworks show. Activities begin at 4 p.m., with bands performing throughout the evening before fireworks at dark.

"It's a good thing for the city and it brings everyone together," said longtime Paso Robles resident Mark Perry. "Everybody has a great time."

Organizers say planning starts months in advance. Local businesses and residents are already helping prepare, including Ravine Waterpark, which plans to once again offer free parking for attendees.

"I think just being here, you automatically squeeze on in and help," said Ravine Waterpark's Brett Butterfield. "We all help, and I think that's why so many people choose to stay and live in Paso."

The city is also seeking sponsors and volunteers to help bring the celebration to life. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Barney Schwartz Park.