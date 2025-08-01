Paso Robles girl represents California at USSSA National All-American games

Winifred Pifer Elementary School 5th grader and Central Coast Phillies player, Phoebe Garrison has been playing softball since she was 7. Now 10, she’s taking her passion for softball to the next level.

"I'm going to be playing on the Gators at the Space Coast Complex in Florida," Phoebe said.

The young pitcher and Paso Robles native was one of approximately 90 girls selected from more than 2,000 who tried out to travel to Florida to play in the USSSA National All-American games.

"I was the only California girl that tried out,” she said.

Before softball, Phoebe was a cheerleader, until her dad recognized her natural talent.

“He was playing out front with her. She was probably seven and he was like 'we got to get her in softball'," said Phoebe's mom, Lacy Garrison. "And I'm like, 'why?' And he goes, 'she's got an arm, she can throw'.”

“I think I got selected because I'm a lefty. I bat lefty and I pitch lefty,” Phoebe said.

And this lefty pitches with a focused stare.

“We call it the faces of Phoebe," Lacy said, giggling. "I'll zoom in on the camera real, real wide and big right on her face, and I'll take a photo, and we would laugh so hard at all her faces.”

Last week, Phoebe and her family took off to Florida for the competition. The games started on Wednesday and continue through Saturday.

“It creates a lot of confidence in young women to come out there and learn the game, be confident on the mound, on the field,” Lacy said.

“We are so excited for her and the experience, and she gets to represent our small town," said Phoebe's coach, Vanessa Huskey.

No doubt the Central Coast will be cheering her on! We wish Phoebe the best of luck!