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Paso Robles High School celebrates new, modern agriculture barn

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Paso Robles High School Agriculture Barn
PASO HIGH AG BARN RIBBON CUTTING VO.00_00_07_29.Still001.jpg
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Students, teachers and community members celebrated the completion of the new agriculture barn at Paso Robles High School on Friday.

School officials say the new facility, which is fully enclosed and temperature-regulated, improves conditions for both the students and the animals they're raising.

"It's a pretty good purpose to have a new barn. We are expanding our ag program throughout the years. Agriculture teaches students many different things — public speaking, working hands-on, doing it all, and having this ag barn really helps kind of facilitate more of an improvement in our ag program," said Madelynn Gardner, Paso Robles High School FFA Vice President.

Students will use the new barn to care for livestock and practice for shows. The school's agriculture department also plans to host educational clinics in the barn to engage younger students in agricultural education.

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